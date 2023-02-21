Winter weather can lead to slip-and-fall accidents.

Here are some tips to avoid becoming a statistic.

Stay inside if you can and get your errands done before the storm.

Wear boots or shoes with good traction and ankle support. Sprinkle salt on your driveway and walkway for traction.

When getting out of your car, place both feet on the ground close to the vehicle and get your footing. Hold onto the car to keep your balance.

When walking on stairs, hold onto the railings.

Be careful when carrying something over slippery ground. If possible, leave it for later.

Don’t walk and use a cellphone when the ground is snowy or icy.

Snow and ice can melt and refreeze. The ground may just look wet, but it may be icy.

Be on the lookout for puddles of water inside building entrances.