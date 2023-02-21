If you apply for homeowners insurance for a new house, you might get denied. That’s why you should conduct research before you agree to buy.

An insurance company may refuse to approve a policy for a house that’s at risk for natural disasters or crime or that’s difficult for first responders to reach.

If a house is old and in bad condition, you might not be able to get a standard homeowners insurance policy and end up with one that covers less and costs more.

A mortgage lender won’t give you money to buy a house if it isn’t insured.

Check your insurance options before you decide to purchase a home, especially if there is reason to believe that you may have trouble getting coverage.