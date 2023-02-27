JPAR® Real Estate announced the opening of JPAR® Iron Horse in Pleasanton, California, set to open March 1, 2023. The office will be owned and operated by Erica Starkey, CEO and broker, and Dan Starkey, COO of operations and marketing.

With a wealth of experience in the industry, JPAR® stated that Erica and Dan are well-equipped to provide exceptional service to homebuyers and sellers throughout the greater Pleasanton area. The new brokerage will offer cutting-edge tools, technology, and a winning culture to deliver an unparalleled customer experience, all with the support of JPAR®.

“We are thrilled to be opening JPAR® Iron Horse in Pleasanton,” said Erica Starkey. “Our affiliation with JPAR® will empower our real estate professionals to provide the very best in real estate services through unparalleled tools, technology, and marketing.”

Laura O’Connor, President & COO of JPAR® Franchising, also expressed her excitement for the new office, stating that “Erica and Dan Starkey are the perfect fit for our brand. They value service to their customers and the community, and they have a deep understanding of the local market.”

JPAR® Iron Horse stated they will serve the East Bay communities, including Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, Fremont, and more along the 680 corridor.

For more information, visit https://www.jpar.com/.