Dave Liniger, co-founder of global real estate franchise RE/MAX, has announced the launch of his 13-part podcast series, “Ambition & Grit,” which premieres February 27 during R4, the annual RE/MAX conference, which is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Ambition & Grit” contains six solo episodes and seven interviews led by Liniger, each recounting stories of those who have overcome challenges, pushed past their own limits, and experienced the best life has to offer, a release noted. The short-form podcast series is jam-packed with secrets of success from Liniger’s celebrated career that spans over half a century.

The first episode features former U.S. Marine Corps officer Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, the first African-American female naval aviator and first female combat aviator in the Marine Corps. Subsequent episodes, to be released bi-weekly on Wednesdays include:

“How to Avoid Failing in the First 5 Years of Your Business,” March 15

“Interview: Joan Lunden,” March 29

“Overcoming Challenging Times in Business,” April 12

“Interview: John Hennessey,” April 26

“How to Improve Your Productivity,” May 10

“Interview: Mike Kelly,” May 24

“Women in Leadership,” June 7

“Interview: Misty Lown,” June 21

“Building a Team,” July 5

“Interview: Adam Contos,” July 19

“How to Stay One Step Ahead of Your Competition,” August 2

“Interview: J.R. Martinez,” August 16

“Nothing great in life comes easy,” said Liniger. “If you want wild success, exciting adventures, and untold fortunes, you’re going to need a little ambition and grit to get you there. Through my own personal insights, and those of the successful guests I interview, this podcast acts as a spark to those interested in jumpstarting their lives and careers.”

“Ambition & Grit” will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Play.

For more information, visit www.ambitionandgrit.com.