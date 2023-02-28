Real estate professionals know the benefit of expanding business beyond their locale. For those searching for an efficient, streamlined way to give and receive referrals on a worldwide scale–and develop lasting business relationships–RE/MAX announces a refreshed offering.

With RE/MAX’s network of over 140,000 agents and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, international business is a common reality for many of the network’s agents. To help the process of making referrals around the world even easier, RE/MAX recently announced the launch of the refreshed RE/MAX Global Referrals Platform, a comprehensive tech hub that auto-translates referrals into more than 50 local languages.

Now powered by GryphTech–the driver of global.remax.com–RE/MAX says the platform seamlessly tracks a referral from start to finish, in each agent’s preferred language, and uses an algorithm to help connect users with potential business partners based on customizable preferences like specializations, preferred languages, country locations, and more, they said.

“For motivated real estate agents, two major potential benefits of aligning with RE/MAX include having the support of a worldwide network and having access to premier technology tools,” says Shawna Gilbert, RE/MAX senior vice president of Global and Commercial. “The refreshed RE/MAX Global Referrals Platform combines both of these factors, providing a simple and top-of-the-line way to make business possible around the world.

“After all, with the breadth of the RE/MAX footprint, business can come from anywhere,” Gilbert added.

The power of global business

Matilde Aguirre, broker/owner of RE/MAX United Realty and leader of The Matilde Aguirre Team in Coral Gables, Florida, cites the global nature of the RE/MAX brand as a leading reason for her affiliation–and a key driver of business. Situated just outside Miami, the markets she serves are well-known for their international clientele.

“Being a part of a global brand like RE/MAX is a huge benefit for my business,” Aguirre says. “RE/MAX gives me more opportunities to work with clients abroad and expand my reach. Plus, it provides me with access to resources, contacts and worldwide insights.”

The power of being affiliated with a brand recognized around the world isn’t just beneficial for giving and receiving referrals, Aguirre says. It generates lasting friendships, too.

“The most important benefit of the brand comes from the relationships cultivated through our network which has resulted in some very nice long-term and loyal friendships,” Aguirre says. “Besides the potential for new business, these connections are a way to share new ideas with one another and support each other.”

Each year, Aguirre says she looks forward to reuniting with her international business contacts during the Global Referral Exchange event–which celebrates the diverse cultures that make up the RE/MAX network–at the annual RE/MAX R4 convention.

“The brand recognition paired with the access to a global network of agents and professionals makes it so I can refer clients with confidence, even when I have not met them yet in person. Much of my business is even getting referrals from referrals,” Aguirre says.

How to access the RE/MAX Global Referrals Platform

RE/MAX agents ready to use the refreshed RE/MAX Global Referrals Platform can enter the platform via MAX/Center or head to remaxglobalreferrals.com–a multilingual access point.

At this time, the platform is available for all RE/MAX affiliates who hold listings; Broker/owner-specific access is coming soon. Additionally, RESAAS, the previous platform for global RE/MAX referrals, is now a RE/MAX Approved Supplier and can still be accessed via the MarketPlace and MAX/Center, the company said.