Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (HHRES) has joined forces with Long Island, New York’s Coach Realtors to form Howard Hanna | Coach Realtors, the No. 1 independently-owned real estate brokerage in New York state, according to the firm.

“The partnership of two industry powerhouses will transform into even more amazing opportunities for our agents and clients,” said Howard “Hoby” Hanna IV, president of HHRES. “Our combined strength, talents and resources will be such an advantage in the industry.”

The two family-owned companies set up shop in the 1950s, with Howard Hanna opening its doors in Pittsburgh in 1957 and Coach Realtors opening theirs on Long Island in 1954. Since then, the two firms have developed from homegrown firms into heavy hitters in the national real estate market.

Over the last seven years, HHRES has grown its presence throughout New York and is now the largest real estate firm in the state by units sold, according to the firm. In September of 2020, HHRES merged with Rand Realty to form Howard Hanna | Rand Realty in the Hudson Valley Region. The merger will further strengthen HHRES’s position in the New York market.

As part of the merger, Coach REALTORS will retain its existing leadership and direction, and Whitney Finn LaCosta will become CEO of Howard Hanna | Coach Realtors.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Howard Hanna,” said LaCosta, currently the broker and owner of Coach Realtors. “We’re still the same Coach Realtors people have come to know and love, and you can expect the same top-quality service from our team. We just have a stronger real estate network for our clients now.”

Agents with Coach Realtors will gain access to Howard Hanna’s innovative buying and selling programs like Rate Reducer and Buy Before You Sell. They will also gain an expanded referral network, as the HHRES brand reaches across 13 states. The partnership will help extend the HHRES footprint across New York state and expand its growing network of more than 15,000 agents and staff.

Like HHRES, Coach Realtors has a strong presence in the luxury market, and the two companies will work to pool their resources to continue growing this segment. Currently, the Hanna Luxury program offers agents a variety of specialized tools to manage high-end listings.

“They’re a company that we share a lot of important values with,” said LP Finn, operating officer for Coach Realtors. “Their leadership team operates with integrity, and they’ve shown a commitment to do right by their employees and by their community too. I can’t wait to see what we’ll be able to accomplish together.”

“This partnership allows us to take Coach Realtors to the next level,” said LaCosta. “I’m looking forward to working with Howard Hanna and continuing our legacy of excellence.”



