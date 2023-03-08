Real Estate software company CubiCasa has announced five new additions to its MLS Partner program: Montana Regional MLS, Valley MLS, South Tahoe Association of Realtors (STAOR), Western Arizona MLS (WARDEX) and Omni MLS. Through enrollment in this program, participating MLSs unlock benefits such as the free floor plans produced by the CubiCasa app.

CubiCasa’s Partnership Program launched in December with the addition of PrimeMLS, an MLS serving more than 11,000 members throughout the Northeast. Since then, nine more MLS organizations are now enrolled in the program.

CubiCasa’s mission with this program is to put a floor plan on every U.S. listing. The company now has agreements with prominent MLS organizations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Utah, Vermont and even Latin America.

“We’re thrilled with the number of MLS organizations that have joined our program to provide their agents with the tools needed to succeed in today’s evolving real estate environment,” said Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa. “As we continue to bolster our program offering, we welcome MLSs that are looking to provide their members with an easy-to-use, free floor plan tool that will help them better serve their customers. Together we can make floor plans the new standard on home listings across the U.S.”

Other benefits of CubiCasa’s MLS Partnership Program in addition to the free floor plans include a discounted rate on optional add-on features, and access to an active directory of real estate photographers currently using CubiCasa. MLSs can also receive trustworthy and digitized property information.

“Montana Regional MLS is pleased to be able to offer our subscribers an additional channel to create floor plans through our partnership with CubiCasa,” said Justin Ponton, CEO of Montana Regional MLS. “We’re confident that CubiCasa’s user-friendly technology and quick turnaround will help our agents quickly and easily add floor plans to their listings.”

For more information, visit https://www.cubi.casa/.