Realty ONE Group has sold the franchise rights to owners who will expand the modern global brand in both the Middle Eastern country of Cyprus and in the Cayman Islands.

Nicolas Christou, who has more than 15 years of experience in Cyprus real estate along with business relationships in the EU, is the new owner of Cyprus. He also has a significant background in finance and business consulting. The current franchise owner of Costa Rica, Sergio E. Gonzalez, now also owns the franchise rights to the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory. Gonzalez is an entrepreneur with more than two decades in real estate and after only a few years of owning the rights to Costa Rica, he has already opened two offices.

“We’re so perfectly aligned with Nicolas and Sergio and enormously grateful to add their business and real estate experience along with their passion to expand our global footprint,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group.

“With Realty ONE Group, we’ll add significant value not only to the real estate industry in Cyprus but to each and every individual professional, our prospective clients and the business sector,” said Christou.

“Realty ONE Group is offering me an opportunity to help more real estate professionals and to be incredibly competitive with a business model and brand that make perfect sense,” Gonzalez is quoted in the Costa Rica announcement.

The UNBrokerage as it’s known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Singapore and Spain in addition to Cyprus and the Cayman Islands.



