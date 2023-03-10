Editor’s Note: The Mortgage Mix is RISMedia’s weekly highlight reel of need-to-know mortgage-industry happenings. Watch for it each Friday.

According to our latest reporting, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage currently sits at 6.73%, a slight increase from 6.65%, where it sat on March 3, 2023. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage sits at 5.95%, up from 5.89%, the earlier March rate.

As we’ve reported, mortgage rates first increased to over 7% in October 2022 , the highest rate in over two decades. After peaking at 7.24% that month, this trend reversed into a decline that continued until January 2023, when rates began to rise again, climbing for the past five weeks.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that the Fed could pursue “aggressive” interest rate increases to combat inflation— which could, in turn, drive mortgage rates higher still.

Mortgage applications enjoyed an upswing after four weeks of decline, with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Weekly Survey reporting a week-over-week increase in applications of 7.4%.

The increase in applications was spurred in part by governmental assistance. The seasonally adjusted government index increased almost 13% week-over-week.

Meanwhile, the number of FHA-backed mortgages increased to 12.8% , slightly higher than the previous week’s 12%.

In its Q4 2022 earnings call, California-based mortgage lending company LoanDepot reported losses of $0.46 per share compared to parent company Zacks Financial’s “Consensus Estimate” of a $0.26 loss.

LoanDepot also reported a net loss of $156.8 million in Q4 , greater than the $137.5 million loss in the previous quarter. To stave off further loss, the company reduced expenses by $91.4 million.

AngelOak Mortgage Solutions, based in Atlanta, Georgia, posted a net loss of $8.8 million in Q4 2022. This was a substantial narrowing of Q3 losses, which numbered $83.3 million.

The FTC is intervening to block a merger between mortgage technology providers Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and Black Knight, Inc. on antitrust grounds.