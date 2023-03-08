After four straight weeks of declines, mortgage applications increased 7.4% from one week earlier, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA), for the week ending March 3, 2023.



This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 7.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 9% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 9% from the previous week and was 76% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 7% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 9% compared with the previous week and was 42% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 28.9% of total applications from 28.7% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 8.6% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 12.8% from 12.0% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 12.0% from 11.6% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.5% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) increased to 6.79% from 6.71%, with points increasing to 0.80 from 0.77 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200) increased to 6.49% from 6.44%, with points increasing to 0.59 from 0.49 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 6.56% from 6.45%, with points increasing to 1.21 from 1.19 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.25% from 6.13%, with points increasing to 1.01 from 0.93 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.