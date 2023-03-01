Mortgage applications decreased for the fourth-straight week, down 5.7% from one week earlier, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) for the week ending February 24, 2023.

This weeks numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 5.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 4% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 6% from the previous week and was 74% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 6% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week and was 44% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 31.8% of total applications from 32.5% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 8.1% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications remained unchanged at 12.1% from the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 11.6% from 12.0% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications decreased to 0.5% from 0.6% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) increased to 6.71% from 6.62%, with points increasing to 0.77 from 0.75 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200)remained at 6.44%, with points decreasing to 0.49 from 0.53 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate remained the same from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 6.45% from 6.39%, with points increasing to 1.19 from 1.16 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.13% from 5.98%, with points remaining at 0.93 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.