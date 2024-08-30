RISMedia has extended the deadline to nominate a 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker to September 15, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. EST. This means that you still have two weeks left to acknowledge and applaud your colleagues and peers for their achievements and contributions this year. RISMedia’s 2025 Newsmakers will be spotlighted in Real Estate magazine early next year, and featured in the online Newsmakers directory at rismedia.com.
2025 Real Estate Newsmakers will hail from across the U.S., representing those who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the real estate industry, as well as those who go the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.
You may nominate as many 2025 Newsmakers as you’d like (five nominations per company), including yourself! The 2025 class of Real Estate Newsmakers will be chosen by RISMedia’s editorial team based on their outstanding accomplishment(s) in 2024. The deadline to nominate a 2025 Real Estate Newsmaker is September 3, 2024. Check out our Real Estate Newsmaker categories below.
The 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers will be chosen based on their outstanding accomplishment(s) in 2024. Please see the categories below.
Achievers
The Success Stories
Those who have rocketed their business, company or brand to new heights, marked by significant growth and impressive accomplishments.
Crusaders
The Champions of a Better Way
Those with a passion for a cause greater than themselves, helping their communities and advocating for a better future for real estate professionals and their consumers.
Futurists
The Forward Thinkers
Those who always look ahead in order to move the industry forward, advocating for better standards and practices to build a better future.
Influencers
The Thought Leaders
Those not afraid to take a stand, inspiring others by sharing new perspectives, expert insights and visionary guidance for the betterment of all.
Luminaries
The Industry Icons
Those larger-than-life real estate role models who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of their companies, consumers and the real estate industry at large.
Trailblazers
The Agents of Change
Those who are evolving the real estate business with innovative new technologies and programs designed to better serve agents and their consumers.
Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a Real Estate Newsmaker? Nominate yourself or another real estate professional today!
Thank you to our Real Estate Newsmakers Sponsors:
Gold Sponsor
Real Estate Webmasters
Bronze Sponsors
American Home Shield
CoreLogic
FBS
Forbes Global Properties
HouseAmp
Realtors Property Resource
For any questions, contact editorial@rismedia.com.
The hundreds of industry professionals selected for RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers will be showcased in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine and online at RISMedia.com in early 2025. Newsmakers will also be honored at the gala Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, taking place annually during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C. Check out RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers Class of 2024 here! For any questions, please contact editorial@rismedia.com.