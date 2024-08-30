Real estate professionals know that attending educational and networking events in-person is one of the best ways to improve and invest in their business by getting actionable takeaways and insights directly from their respected and revered industry leaders.

In a post-NAR-mandate world, the importance of learning from brokerage executives and industry experts who are guiding their firms and clients through real estate’s New World Order, rises to a whole new level.

In the residential real estate industry’s first major educational and networking event since the new NAR rules were implemented on Aug. 17, RISMedia will kick off three days of learning and networking in our nation’s capital tomorrow at its 36th annual CEO & Leadership Exchange at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. Sept. 4-6.

More than 400 real estate decision-makers are expected to gather for the event, with more than 100 industry leaders to speak on the new era of buyer agency, how MLSs are adapting in the commission lawsuit environment, the risks and benefits of Clear Cooperation, getting back to business, opportunities for success in a post-NAR-settlement world and so much more.

New this year:

New Schedule: The event has shifted to start a day later, giving attendees the time to transition smoothly into a week of learning and networking after the Labor Day weekend.

Power Hour Sessions: The event starts bright and early at 9 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 4 with profound discussions like the New Era of Buyer Agency, Adapting MLS Strategies in the Commission Lawsuit Era and Mergers & Acquisitions in a Growing Market.

Mix, Mingle & Cruise on the Potomac Networking Event: Come aboard and connect with the industry’s top minds, with monumental views and landmarks as your scenic backdrop!

Here’s a look at some of the event’s superstar speakers:

Robert Reffkin, Founder and CEO of Compass

Andy Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group

Selma Hepp, Chief Economist of CoreLogic

Hoby Hanna, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company

Dave Liniger, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of RE/MAX, LLC

Amy Lessinger, President of RE/MAX, LLC

Mike Miedler, President and CEO of CENTURY 21 Real Estate

Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America

Katie Johnson, Chief Legal Counsel of the National Association of REALTORS®

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, President of Keller Williams Capital Properties

James Dwiggins, CEO of NextHome, Inc.

Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS

Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS

Anthony Lamacchia, Broker/Owner/CEO of Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

Tim Milam, CEO of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

And so many more real estate leaders!

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

