Realty ONE Group honored women’s history month and the contributions of women throughout its network, by kicking off a recent celebration with its annual Women’s Luncheon at the recent ONE Summit International 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company announced.

The international real estate brand shined the light on how women have and continue to make an impact worldwide, featuring ONE of its own female professionals weekly giving a testament to the power women have to affect the world.

“Celebrating all people throughout history and today is priority ONE for us and this month, in particular, gives us an opportunity to raise women up,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We believe everyONE has a voice and everyONE matters. Our very first franchise owner, our beloved Barbara Clark, was one of the first to take a chance on us and was the reason we’re thriving as a global organization today.”

According to a release, in only its third year, the Women’s Luncheon hosted nearly 300 Realty ONE Group men and women during the organization’s popular global event that attracted nearly 3,000 professionals from the U.S. and 11 different countries to the Aria Resort & Casino, Feb. 20-22. The national franchisor hosts the luncheon each year to celebrate women while raising awareness and donating to a worthy nonprofit organization. This year, through the Women’s Luncheon ticket sales, a silent auction, and its own generous donation, ONE Cares, the 501(c)3 arm for Realty ONE Group, gave $20,000 to The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

