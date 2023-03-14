Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced its recognition for the 12th year in a row as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies. The list is presented by Ethisphere, an Arizona-based company that defines ethical business practices. The 2023 list features 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46 industries; Anywhere is the only residential real estate company included on the list.

“Excellence and doing what’s right are core principles for Anywhere given our substantial role in supporting one of life’s most meaningful and significant transactions: buying and selling a home,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere chief executive officer and president. “I am proud that Anywhere consistently achieves the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation, a tribute to our people’s strong commitment to leading with integrity as we work together with our affiliated agents and franchise owners to empower everyone’s next move.”

“We’re incredibly proud to be named to the World’s Most Ethical Companies list for an impressive twelfth consecutive year,” said Shacara Delgado, Anywhere chief ethics and compliance officer. “This award is a complete reflection of our employees’ dedication to honesty, integrity, fairness, diversity, and ethics, which allows Anywhere to challenge the status quo in our commitment to support ethical business practices in all aspects of the home buying and selling process and within our company.”

Anywhere is focused on ethics, diversity, and integrity, the company said, citing various initiatives and accolades including:

More information about Anywhere’s dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in the 2022 Anywhere Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

“Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance,” said Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byrne. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Anywhere for earning a place in the World’s Most Ethical Companies community.”

The full list of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found here. For more information, visit https://www.anywhere.re/.