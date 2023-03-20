Adfenix, the Swedish real estate software company, announces the company is rebranding. After acquiring customer data company Quedro and media management company Brandkeeper over the last 18 months, Adfenix has renamed itself Realforce and will stretch beyond social media advertising campaigns, the company stated.

The new Realforce product universe is engineered to provide support to the marketing teams. Organized, automated, AI-powered and data-backed, Realforce lets marketers provide first-class marketing solutions at scale through software, the company said.

“We witnessed, first-hand, the challenges faced by agents equipped with marketing tools that took them away from their skill set,” said Realforce co-founder and CEO, André Hegge. “Our goal was to stay focused on delivering the best of breed in advertising, customer data, and brand management, but specifically for real estate marketing teams. As a name, Adfenix could no longer represent what the platform now makes possible. Realforce will enable one real estate marketer to support an entire team of agents, with a concierge marketing service, delivered at scale through software.”

“What the team have created is not only a first-of-its-kind tech stack designed solely for real estate, but also a product universe that plays well with existing software,” added Carl-Fredrik Mandrapa Olsson, Realforce vice president of Strategy. “The platform fills the gaps in our partners’ existing technology, in a collaborative way, rather than overpowering.”

Realforce said that their true appeal, for many, will lie in the combined power of the components within; promising a comprehensive service that is engineered for real estate, to drive business, profitability, market share and agent retention.

For more information, visit https://www.realforce.com/.