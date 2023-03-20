It’s no secret that luxury buyers want a home that caters to their lifestyle. Here are four recreational activities that can boost the local real estate market.

Horseback Riding

High-end buyers have demonstrated a desire for property where they can spend time outdoors, and riding on scenic trails or practicing showjumping has proven to be a popular option.

Surfing

Minted millennials, in particular, are driving demand for this new segment of lifestyle property and are willing to pay top-dollar for easy access to uncrowded waves.

Golf

Living within a prestigious golf community, or even close to one, can make a home a sound investment that will always be appealing.

Skiing

Thanks to widespread appeal, ski markets have been among the most competitive in the country lately.