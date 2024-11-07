Above, Lysi Bishop

In Boise’s luxury real estate market, Lysi Bishop—founder of Lysi Bishop Real Estate of Keller Williams Realty Boise—has established a legacy of efficiency and client satisfaction. With over 30 years of experience and more than $2B in sales, she leads a full-service team of 20 agents and 30 support staff dedicated to exceptional service. Recognized by The Wall Street Journal as Idaho’s top-producing agent and team, Bishop continues to navigate shifting market dynamics with innovative strategies.

Here, Bishop explains how her experience and forward-thinking strategies have shaped her path as a top-producing agent in the field.

How do you maintain efficiency and client satisfaction while managing over 270 transactions a year?

One of our core values at Lysi Bishop Real Estate is efficiency. Not only have we created systems for each of our standards, but we also have a team of specialists that work together to provide the highest level of service to the client. Each team member is trained on our standards as well as the systems that lead to the best client experience. We have three points during the home-buying/-selling process where we’re sending a survey out to our clients for in-the-moment feedback. We communicate with the client weekly using their preferred method of communication to ensure they receive valuable updates and service.

How do you stay ahead of shifts in buyer and seller behavior in the Treasure Valley market?

We meet at least twice weekly with our agents to future-pace the next steps, in addition to discussing changes and shifts. Through these discussions, we’re able to keep our team and clients closely informed on changes and expectations of market dynamics. Supply and demand along with patterns seen in past decades help guide us to understand changes that arise seasonally or within unique times such as elections. That experience helps guide us from past lessons to navigate challenges in the market as they arrive. Close communication with buyers and sellers during any market change is essential to our team.

What key qualities do you look for in new hires to ensure they align with your company’s standards of excellence and client service?

We’ve learned over time that as we interview and meet with new team members, we’re looking for alignment on our company values. We communicate clearly upfront about expectations and continue the conversation during the training period. Communication and continual training are key to building a productive and successful team.

How have you structured your business to support work-life balance for your agents in a fast-paced environment?

It’s all about communication. Everyone has different definitions and needs when it comes to work-life balance, so it’s critical to have open dialog about what’s most important to the individual before joining the team. Through communication, we can learn if working together creates a win-win for the team and the individual, and we can seek to find solutions that work for both during those early conversations.

What advice do you have for new agents building their reputation in local communities?

Under-promise and over-deliver. When you’re working with clients and other agents, your actions are what will help build trust and rapport with clients and the local community. Always do what you say you’re going to do and give with no expectation of anything in return. We call this being “go-givers.”

For more information, please visit https://www.lysibishop.com.