RISMedia has announced a newly expanded industry awards celebration to be held during its 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange taking place Sept. 3-5 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

During this year’s event, RISMedia will be merging two of its most prestigious annual celebrations—the Real Estate Newsmakers Dinner and the Power Broker Dinner—into the newly formed RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala, taking place on the evening of September 4 at the Mayflower Hotel.

This newly expanded awards celebration will honor RISMedia’s 2025 Newsmakers Hall of Fame inductees as well as its annual Power Broker award recipients, bringing together the best in real estate leadership for an unforgettable evening of recognition and networking.



During RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala, RISMedia will also reveal the winner of its 2025 Real Estate Rookie of the Year contest, honoring new-agent success and professionalism.

“We’re confident that this evolution of our events will enhance the experience for our honorees and attendees alike, making this year’s CEO & Leadership Exchange an even more impactful and must-attend event,” said John Featherston, RISMedia Founder and CEO. “The event promises to be a remarkable gathering of industry icons and innovators.”

The 2025 CEO & Leadership Exchange will feature an all-star lineup of more than 100 notable speakers and panelists over three days of educational sessions, including:



Bess Freedman – Brown Harris Stevens

Nykia Wright – National Association of REALTORS

Leo Pareja – eXp

Dan Duffy – United Real Estate

Robert Reffkin – Compass

Merri Jo Cowen – Stellar MLS

Todd Sumney – HomeSmart

Anthony Lamacchia – Lamacchia Realty

Larry Flick V – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

Renee Gonzales – Long Realty Company

Brian Donnellan – Bright MLS

Donny Samson – Samson Properties

Cheryl Abrams Davis – RE/MAX United Real Estate

Chris Trapani – Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno

Lacey Conway – Latter & Blum | Compass

Andy Allen – The Andy Allen Team, Keller Williams Realty

Keith Smith – YES Realty Partners

Brad Bjelke – UtahRealEstate.com

