Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central, a regional brokerage with headquarters in Charleston, West Virginia, has announced it has joined forces with market leading Redd, Brown and Williams Real Estate Services, INC, a multi-office real estate and appraisal firm in Eastern Kentucky.

Now doing business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Redd, Brown and Williams, the firm was founded in 1950 by Ed Redd and Coke Williams, and added Paul Brown as an owner in the late 1960s following Williams’ retirements, a press release stated. Upon each graduating from college, Brown’s son Paul David Brown and granddaughter Jennifer Brown Day joined the firm and have been with the firm for 45 and 20 years respectively. The combined company now consists of 12 offices and nearly 150 affiliated agents, the release noted.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central is led by Josh McGrath, who founded the firm in 2005 and joined the brand in 2020. Since affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, McGrath has nearly tripled the production of his company, according to the release.

“Since joining the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand, we have experienced significant momentum, driven by the brand’s exceptional marketing, learning and business development programs for our affiliated agents,” said McGrath, broker/owner/CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central. “As we sought to expand our service area, partnering with Redd, Brown and Williams was a natural fit due to our shared values. We are excited to collaborate and continue growing our team of agents, delivering even higher levels of service and expertise to our clients.”

“We are thrilled to join the leading real estate lifestyle brand and gain access to tools and systems we did not have as an independent firm,” said Brown. “We are equally thrilled to serve our communities under our original name and continue the longstanding legacy of the firm, partnered with Josh, who is an exceptional real estate leader with an eye on continued growth. In addition to real estate, Redd, Brown and Williams Real Estate Services offers real estate appraisal services and is one of the largest appraisal firms in the Tri-State area. Redd, Brown and Williams has over 300 years of combined appraisal experience on staff, and will bring this expertise to the WV market. Redd, Brown and Williams appraisal expertise will allow the WV side of the company to add appraisal staff which will cover the Tri-State area.

For more information, visit https://central.sites.bhgrealestate.com.