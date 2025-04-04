Taking out a car loan will affect your credit and might make it hard to buy a house.

If you need a car to get to work, you should buy one first. If a car isn’t necessary, it can be better to save up a down payment for a house.

Taking out an auto loan will increase your debt-to-income ratio. That can make it hard to get a mortgage to buy the home you want.

A monthly car loan payment can leave you with less money to put toward a down payment on a house.

Taking out a car loan can affect your credit scores in multiple ways. The net impact might be positive or negative.

Consider your current circumstances and goals. Create a long-term plan that makes sense for you.