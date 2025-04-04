Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced recent honors given to top-performing member firms and individuals at an awards event held during its Annual Conference at Wynn Las Vegas. The luncheon event was a highlight of the network’s 2025 Conference Week, which also included a series of specialized events that attracted participants from more than 30 countries who came together to explore trends and opportunities in the real estate market and connect with peers from around the world, the company noted.

“Celebrating the achievements of our award winners is a highlight of our conference,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma. “These firms and individuals set a standard of excellence, not only for meeting the needs of home buyers and sellers, but also for serving their communities in a way that extends well beyond real estate.”

The top company honor, the Diamond Award, was presented to the company in each size category with outstanding performance and superior engagement across all of LeadingRE’s business programs: Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, NC); The Keyes Company (Plantation, FL); Michael Saunders & Company (Sarasota, FL); Dickson Realty (Reno, NV); Arizona Best Real Estate (Scottsdale, AZ); WK Real Estate (Boulder, CO); Hamner Real Estate, LLC (Tuscaloosa, AL); and CamTaylor Realtors (Columbus, OH).

Pat Shea, Windermere Signature Properties (Sacramento, CA) earned the distinguished Brokerage Leadership Award, honoring the principal broker who displays incredible leadership through life-changing community involvement and by guiding their team to better success and well-being. Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Pittsburgh, PA) received the Most Innovative Brokerage Award, which honors the firm that has made an extraordinary difference in their company and their community through an impactful and innovative program.

In recognition of exceptional contributions to strengthen the communities it serves, Baird & Warner (Chicago, IL) received the Brokerage Good Things Award. Kyle Morris, F.C. Tucker Company (Indianapolis, IN) won the Agent Good Things Award.

Top marketing awards included the Most Innovative Website, which was presented to CENTRAL MAXRE SRL REAL ESTATE (Buenos Aires, Argentina). Most Innovative Office Design was awarded to M Immobilier (Pointe-Claire, Canada).

Referral of the Year Awards were presented in multiple categories: Cross Border Referral – Belle Property Australia (Lane Cove, Australia) and Brown Harris Stevens (New York, NY); Broker to Broker Referral – William Raveis Real Estate (Shelton, CT) and Village Properties (Santa Barbara, CA); and Commercial Referral – International Property Agent (Tokyo, Japan) and Allie Beth Allman & Associates (Dallas, TX).

Service recognition awards were presented to individuals who have made significant contributions of time and talent to the LeadingRE community over many years. The Hall of Fame Award was presented to Ryan Carrell, Carpenter Realtors (Indianapolis, IN) and DJ Jones, Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, NC). The Chairman’s Service Award was presented to Michael Mabutol, Pinnacle Real Estate Consulting Services, Inc. (Makati City, Philippines) and Peter Thompson, Barfoot & Thompson (Auckland, New Zealand). The President’s Service Award was presented to John De Souza, Cressy & Everett Real Estate (South Bend, IN) and John Perry, ARC Realty (Birmingham, AL).

Earning the Crown of Excellence referral award were Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, NC); Carolina One Real Estate (North Charleston, SC); Dickson Realty (Reno, NV); Dickens Mitchener (Charlotte, NC); Platinum Group, REALTORS (Colorado Springs, CO); Marx-Bensdorf Realtors (Memphis, TN); and International Property Agent (Tokyo, Japan).

The winner of the Million Dollar Club Award for most outgoing closings over $1 million was Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate (Rye Brook, N.Y.). The Global Alliance Club Award for most outgoing international referral closings was presented to Brown Harris Stevens (New York, NY); International Property Agent (Tokyo, Japan); and The Keyes Company (Plantation, FL).

The firms recognized with the Pinnacle Award for having the most outgoing revenue-generating referrals were Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Pittsburgh, PA); Carolina One Real Estate (North Charleston, SC); Dickson Realty (Reno, NV); Stark Company Realtors (Madison, WI); Platinum Group, REALTORS (Colorado Springs, CO); Marx-Bensdorf Realtors (Memphis, TN); and CamTaylor Realtors (Colombus, OH).

Earning the Peak Production Award for revenue generating-sales volume in 2024 were Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Pittsburgh, PA); Carolina One Real Estate (North Charleston, SC); Ansley Real Estate (Atlanta, GA); Red Oak Realty (Piedmont, CA); Janet McAfee Real Estate (St. Louis, MO); Wilson Associates (Greenville, SC); and International Property Agent (Tokyo, Japan).

To learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, visit LeadingRE.com.