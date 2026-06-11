Google’s effort to embed listings directly into its world-dominant search engine just expanded nationally as the tech mega-company leans into the scramble for listing control and display.

Starting this summer—but currently limited only to mobile—consumers across the country will see entire listings with photos, pricing, home characteristics and the identities of listing agent and brokerage right in Google when they search for something like “homes for sale” in the markets that have joined the program.

The program is a partnership with HouseCanary, a real estate data and software company, which previously announced deals with three MLSs (including the national My State MLS) to get their listings in Google’s search results. Details of those deals weren’t immediately available, but HouseCanary has advertised the program as “free” for MLSs.

“As real estate marketplaces face unprecedented fragmentation, this program gives brokers and agents a simple, easy way to ensure more buyers can discover their listings from the industry’s most validated, comprehensive source: the MLS,” said HouseCanary Chief Revenue Officer Chris Rediger in a statement.

In its own separate blog post, Google characterized the program as part of its Local Service Ads program, adding that new agents can start signing up directly to begin receiving leads.

“Our goal is to deliver a helpful real estate experience by acting as a supporting bridge,” Google wrote.

This program essentially places Google and its hundreds of millions of users ahead of the portals, who depend on broadly the same lead generation model for revenue. Google projected it will make $240 billion in digital ad revenue in 2026, a huge portion of its business.

Google noted that “portal partners” can enroll agents through a “managed partner program,” which Google offers to “marketplaces” to help them connect users with consumers searching Google.

The “lead diversion” model in real estate has also invited scrutiny and criticism, however, with Zillow users suing the portal for allegedly deceptive practices around lead “diversion,” claiming buyers don’t know they are being steered to agents who pay for leads. Some federal lawmakers have reportedly asked the FTC to scrutinize the practice as well.

At the same time, the debate over policy and private listings has created massive uncertainty over the future of listing control, including what platforms, entities and companies will control valuable data.

HouseCanary’s release claimed the Google partnership means “the industry’s trusted, validated and most comprehensive source of accurate, timely market information…are surfaced in accordance with MLS rules and regulations.” Participants in the program must “maintain membership in a participating MLS or work with their MLS to establish a direct data feed.”

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to RISMedia for updates.