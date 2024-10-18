Above: Experience the finest contemporary Mediterranean island living of Elounda Hills in Crete.

When it comes to purchasing properties abroad, new developments can present desirable opportunities that balance investment potential with alluring lifestyles. Whether searching for a vacation home, a golden visa opportunity, a full-time residence or an investment property, broadening a home search globally can lead to prime opportunities in unexpected locales.

Showcasing exceptional new developments around the world is the mission of Destinations by LeadingRE, the new development marketing program from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. Destinations works with international developers and with LeadingRE member companies seeking to elevate global visibility for new developments they represent.

LeadingRE member firms also engage with Destinations as a way to introduce clients to extraordinary properties outside their market. “Being able to make a warm introduction for your client to an over-water villa in the Maldives or a penthouse with views of the Mediterranean, for example, is a welcome advantage for our agents who understand the value of global connections and having contacts who understand the nuances of foreign investment in the local market,” says Tasos Stavrou, LeadingRE vice president, Global Business Development, who heads Destinations by LeadingRE.

Many of the developments that Destinations represents are off-plan, and, according to Stavrou, there are numerous advantages to buying before a development is complete. “When you purchase at an early stage, you benefit from lower pricing and have greater choices for customization. You have your pick of units, and many developers offer special incentives. Further, buying new construction gives you the benefit of modern building standards, which may include sustainable materials, advanced home technologies and the latest design trends,” says Stavrou.

Here, we highlight a sampling of the new developments from Destinations by LeadingRE.

Elounda Hills

Crete, Greece

Represented by Elounda Hills

by Mirum Hellas S.A.

Elounda Hills offers homeowners the finest in contemporary Mediterranean island living, with modern sustainable homes designed by award-winning architects. Each residence has a large private terrace with uninterrupted Mediterranean views, and many feature landscaped gardens and swimming pools. The finest materials and fittings adorn each home, and full-height windows optimize the spectacular panoramas and the ever-changing scenery.

Priced from USD $674,000

Pegeia Golden View Villas

Paphos, Cyprus

Represented by Korantina Homes

Located in a beautiful natural setting in central Paphos, Pegeia Golden View Villas are perfectly positioned to enjoy calming views of the bay and the city. The 64 unique villas are designed with spacious interiors and generous outdoor amenities, including private pools and rooftop terraces. Everyday necessities are within walking distance, and homeowners also have easy access to unique leisure activities, including the soon-to-be constructed Paphos Marina, the sandy “blue-flag” beach of Coral Bay and the luxurious Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort.

Priced from USD $320,000

Serenity Vilamoura

Vilamoura, Portugal

Represented by LeadingRE member ORIA Real Estate Advisors

Positioned where the dynamic life of the Algarve meets the serene beaches of the south of Portugal, Serenity Vilamoura is a new project featuring spacious areas designed to be enjoyed year-round. The development’s 53 units range from studios to four-bedroom penthouses. With unmissable views over the sea, Vilamoura offers a variety of activities and attractions—from local gastronomy to history and nature—and is an area characterized by the liveliness of the marina, the beauty of the beaches and the environmental park, the renowned golf courses and the internationally renowned equestrian center.

Priced from USD $337,000

ONE | GT

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Represented by LeadingRE member IRG – International Realty Group Ltd.

ONE | GT is a boutique hotel and residence in the Cayman Islands, blending contemporary urban living from around the world—from the vibrant rooftop beach clubs of Miami and LA to the local piazzas and street cafes of Europe, combined with exquisite Caribbean flair. Resort amenities include Cayman’s first luxury SKY Club, making ONE | GT a destination for guests, residents, owners and the entire community to enjoy. ONE | GT offers buyers the flexibility to invest, live-in or rent their units on a short-, mid- and long-term basis.

Priced from USD $649,000 RE

To view these properties and more, visit https://www.destinationsbyleadingre.com/. For more information on Destinations, contact Tasos Stavrou at tstavrou@LeadingRE.com.