Off-market listings, also known as pocket listings, can be an effective way to market a property by word-of-mouth and keep it out of the public eye.

Here are a few reasons why this might be the right choice for you.

Privacy

For many sellers, particularly in the luxury sector, maintaining privacy is a top priority. This ensures that only qualified buyers see the inside of your home.

Exclusivity

Because it’s not available for the public to see, it furthers the impression that this is a truly special property that’s only being marketed to those in the know.

Set the Tone

To potential buyers, off-market listings suggest that the owner doesn’t necessarily have to sell, but is willing to for the right price.

Keep It Fresh

When a home sits on the market for an extended period, buyers may think that there’s something wrong with it or that it’s overpriced. However, you never have to worry about this with an off-marketing listing.