Here are five design ideas to make your home more eco-friendly.

Window Position Matters

North- or south-facing windows can help cool and heat your home depending on your climate. Don’t underestimate the importance of energy-efficient windows.

Open Concept Layout

An open concept home improves light and ventilation throughout the house, reducing the need for additional light sources and heating and air conditioning in multiple rooms.

Incorporate Smart Features

Being able to manage your heating, cooling, lighting and irrigation through one central location can reduce your home’s overall energy usage.

Grow Your Garden

A beautifully maintained vegetable garden brings aesthetic benefits and can be a sustainable source of food for your family.

Upgrade Your Lighting

LED lights are the gold standard of energy-efficient lighting while lending a natural glow.