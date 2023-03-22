Here are some essential steps to take in your garden during the winter months so that it’s in optimal condition come spring.

Early Winter Gardening Tips

Remove dead or diseased parts of the plants to prevent further decay, ward off pests and encourage new growth once spring comes.

Test the PH of the soil to determine whether you need to amend its acidity.

Mid-Winter Gardening Tips

If it’s an extra cold and snowy winter, an additional layer of mulch can go a long way in keeping plants alive.

Once winter sets in, assess which plants are dying and whether there are areas of erosion or root damage to the walls, pathways or other hardscaping.

Late Winter Gardening Tips

Plant hardy plants indoors so you can transfer them to the ground once it thaws in early spring.

Maintaining your garden during the winter months will make you feel like you’re ahead of the game when the spring gardening season rolls around.