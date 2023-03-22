Here’s how to keep a cozy space this winter as you transition your home’s holiday decor to winter accents.

Add Ambient Lighting

Layering in additional lighting sources, such as floor or table lamps, as well as layering in extra candles, will keep your home aglow when the sun sets late afternoon.

Layer Natural Elements

Birch logs, seasonal greenery and winter florals add life to your home.

Celebrate Seasonal Textures

Draping fur or cashmere blankets over the sofa and layering extra rugs underfoot will create a cocoon-like retreat.

Embrace Rich Colors

Layering in luxe, rich colors refreshes your space and creates a restful ambiance.

Restyle the Mantel

Change up the art and accessories you use on your mantel, such as groupings of candlesticks, potted topiaries, jars, decorative boxes or framed photos.

Refresh Your Coffee Table Books

Whether you rotate them in different rooms or invest in some new ones, refreshing your books will visually update your surface areas.

Savor Seasonal Scents

Whether you prefer candles, oils, or simmering a pot of delectable seasonal aromas, choose a scent with winter-inspired undertones.