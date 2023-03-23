Earthquakes can happen anywhere.

Your standard homeowners insurance policy may or may not cover earthquake-related damage, depending on the type of damage and what causes it.

An earthquake insurance policy can cover home repairs and rebuilding costs, personal property replacement and additional living expenses.

Some earthquake insurance policies include building code upgrade coverage.

Premiums vary based on location and the risk of earthquakes.

Deductibles are usually a percentage of the covered amount.

Think about how often earthquakes occur where you live and the risk to your home.