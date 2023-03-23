If you’re planning to build or remodel a bathroom, consider including a walk-in shower.

You can install a walk-in shower that will fit any space and customize it with a door, tile and other features of your choice.

It’s easier to clean a walk-in shower than it is to clean a standard shower and bathtub.

A walk-in shower is more accessible than a tub, which can be helpful to seniors and people with limited mobility. Even if shower access isn’t an issue for you now, it may become a problem as you get older.

Adding a walk-in shower can make your bathroom look luxurious. It can appeal to potential buyers and increase your home’s resale value.