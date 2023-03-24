NextHome has announced it is teaming up with Realtor.com to showcase the platform’s discoverability, reach, and connection-building solutions to more than 5,500 NextHome agents in 610 offices across 48 states.

The new relationship was announced at NextHome’s annual conference in Houston where NextHome’s Chief Executive Officer James Dwiggins was joined by members of the Realtor.com Go To Market & Revenue Enablement Vice President Mark Graham and Chief Revenue Officer Bryan Ellis.

“Our NextHome membership will continue to take the challenging marketplace head-on, especially with access to the Realtor.com toolbox of for-purchase lead solutions through our relationship,” said Dwiggins. “Their ReadyConnect Concierge℠, Connections℠ Plus, Local Expert℠, and Enhanced Listing Intelligence solutions will help our agents capture valued business opportunities.”

The specific Realtor.com toolbox solutions NextHome agents will be working with include:

ReadyConnect Concierge℠, formerly Opcity, gives users access to live-transferred and pre-screened real estate leads with no upfront costs. Their algorithm sends an alert via SMS or app push notification to agents who might be a good match to work with that client. Agents compete for the lead and the first agent to claim the lead alert will receive a phone call from a Realtor.com Consumer Success Rep and be live-transferred to speak to the client.

Connections℠ Plus is a powerful all-in-one real estate lead generation and conversion system to connect agents with serious buyers, designed to help agents capture, convert, and close more leads.

Local Expert is a turnkey digital marketing solution that gives consistent, highly targeted, and measurable brand exposure to local consumers with customized and branded real estate ads aimed at active buyers and sellers on Realtor.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

Enhanced Listing Intelligence from Realtor.com puts predictive insights from listings at agents’ fingertips, making it easier for agents to demonstrate their value and knowledge of local market conditions, amplify their marketing tactics for their clients, and close deals.

“Working with NextHome is a natural fit with our mission to be a trusted partner to brokers and agents everywhere and help them reach, connect, and engage with consumers who need their expertise and service,” said Graham. “We are investing heavily in new features and solutions, and we see a great opportunity to collaborate with NextHome as we bring those to market and help their agents grow their business with buyers and sellers here at Realtor.com®.”

For more information, visit https://www.nexthome.com/.