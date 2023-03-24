Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced it has added Integrity Home Team, LLC, based in Owings Mills, Maryland, to its franchise network. The brokerage, owned and operated by Shalynn Mills-Arasanmi, will now do business as Weichert, Realtors® – Integrity Home Team.

“The innovative offerings from Weichert will certainly help catapult our new agents into successful careers,” said Mills-Arasanmi. “We’re also proud to be partnered with an organization that has a family-like culture and cares about its affiliates and the integrity of their agents.”

According to the company, Mills-Arasanmi has been a licensed real estate agent for 17 years and obtained her broker’s license in 2019. She manages a team of 18 agents who serve clients in Baltimore County and other counties throughout Maryland. Among other accolades, Mills-Arasanmi was named to Baltimore Real Producers’ top “40 in Their Forties,” a magazine that highlights top-performing REALTORS® and business leaders in Maryland. She has also been featured on The American Dream, a national television series featuring renowned REALTORS® in the United States, and as a commentator in AFRO American Newspapers in Baltimore.

As part of the Weichert franchise network, her team at Weichert, Realtors® – Integrity Home Team has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology, and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide exceptional service to their clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new friends at Weichert, Realtors® – Integrity Home Team and their clients to the Weichert family,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Their office has a reputation for great customer service, and they are very highly regarded in Maryland.”

For more information, visit https://www.weichert.com/.