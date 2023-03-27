ERA Key Realty Services has announced that Cathy Lomasney, an agent in the Billerica office, has been named Agent of the Year for Middlesex County by RateMyAgent. RateMyAgent also ranked Lomasney as the number three agent in Massachusetts and the number five agent in the New England region.

The Agent of the Year Awards are the first industry-wide awards based on client satisfaction rather than sales volume, according to RateMyAgent. The company adds, “Client reviews provide powerful proof of an agent’s trust, transparency and authenticity when dealing with clients. These awards celebrate agents and REALTORS® who create remarkable client experience throughout the entire real estate transaction process.”

Lomasney, who has been a real estate professional since 2005, was ranked 8th in sales among all ERA Key agents in 2022. She also received the Leaders’ Circle Award, which includes agents who have sold at least 65 units or a total volume of at least $10 million.

She holds accreditations including staging professional real estate agent (ASPRE ®), certified buyer representative (CBR), a certified distressed property expert (CDPE), a certified selling professional (CSP), and more. In addition, she has earned the at home with diversity (AHWD) designation, e-Pro Internet professional designation, the GREEN designation for energy efficiency and sustainability, and loss mitigation certification (LMC).

She is a member of the Women’s Council of REALTORS®, the Greater Boston Association of REALTORS®, the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®, the New Hampshire Association of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®.

