Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Heritage Group, based in Chino Hills, California. The brokerage has served the surrounding San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties for the past 19 years.

“The Chino Hills market accounts for some of the most affluent buyers in the country, and Josephine and Larry have been able to go above and beyond in serving these communities for almost 20 years,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Their extensive prior experience is invaluable in the real estate industry, and they could not be replicated or replaced. It’s our privilege to provide such a knowledgeable team with access to state-of-the-art technology and tools that can help them take their brokerage into the future. Based on their prior success alone, we are fully confident that Josephine and Larry are the most capable duo that we could have representing the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand in the local communities.”

The company was first established in 2004 by Larry Black, the firm’s current broker/owner, and Josephine Taylor, the acting broker associate owner. Black has been involved in real estate for more than 40 years, earning his license in 1978. Throughout his career, Black has been appointed to multiple positions in his local REALTORS® association. Most recently he was named the chair of the federal committee for the California Association of REALTORS® in 2023.

Taylor boasts her own extensive background of service and achievement. She earned her license in 1984; shortly after receiving her broker’s license, she opened her own mortgage company in 1992. She has been named a C2EX ambassador by the National Association of REALTORS® in 2023.

“The real estate industry is often looked at as a contest. For us, it’s about collaboration, not competition,” said Black. “This is how we knew that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate was the right fit for us, as they are fully aware of our ambitions and welcome us as affiliates. Over the years we’ve worked tirelessly to establish our names in the local communities while maintaining our family-like values, and to now have the backing of a major franchise that understands these principles is incredible. We can’t wait to capitalize on their support and credibility to continue to succeed in client and company relations.”

Black and Taylor are highly regarded as leaders in residential, commercial, land and multi-unit property sales and known for their expertise in mortgage products and practices, the company said. They promote a collaborative culture within the office and pride themselves on their extensive regional knowledge and experience. As part of Better Homes and Gardens, they intend to pursue further expansion and recruit agents who can leverage the brand’s resources.

“Larry and I knew that this affiliation would allow our company and affiliated agents to have access to many opportunities,” said Taylor. “Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate offers some of the most robust business development tools in the industry. The next big goal for the brokerage is to grow, and this is much more attainable now that we will be able to provide affiliated agents with adequate professional development and a wide selection of tools and resources.”



