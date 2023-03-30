Forbes Global Properties announces the release of this month’s Luxury Agent Poll. When asked to rank the single-most important luxury buyer amenity today, Forbes Global Properties domestic experts overwhelmingly reported outdoor kitchen/entertaining areas as the frontrunner, followed by indoor/outdoor pools, the company stated.

The Luxury Agent Poll reinforced the 2022 findings of Perspectives, a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide luxury residential market garnered directly from Forbes Global Properties’ roster of more than 13,000 prominent local agents, a release noted.

As its report highlighted last month, amenities sought out by high-net-worth buyers continuously evolve, with a top-six list at the time of outdoor space, proximity to lifestyle amenities, multiple home offices, more space to accommodate the return of in-home entertaining and hosting, private pools and fitness facilities, and an expansive upgraded gourmet kitchen.

For more information visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/