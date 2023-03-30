Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



A contract termination can be stressful for both parties. In this latest Window to the Law from NAR, learn how to use strategies and legal considerations to best navigate your clients through the unfortunate, and sometimes unavoidable, circumstance of a purchase agreement cancellation.

