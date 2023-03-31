@properties and Christie’s International Real Estate. The two co-owned real estate brands are planting their flag in the south-central Wisconsin market, partnering with leading independent Madison brokerage firm LeGrand Real Estate, which will rebrand as @properties elleven Christie’s International Real Estate.

@properties elleven Christie’s International Real Estate is led by mother-son team Melissa LeGrand and Brogan Brunker, who bring a combined 25 years of experience in real estate sales, marketing and management, with a focus on providing premier relocation services. The quickly growing firm, which has increased its total sales volume by more than 30% since 2021, has an office in Madison and one in Middleton, with plans to expand its operations to Iowa in 2023.

“Our firm has always been focused on elevated service and marketing that differentiates us from other area brokerages.” said LeGrand. “Now, we can bring even more to the table for our agents and clients, as we leverage the strength of @properties in the Midwest and the luxury branding and reach of Christie’s International Real Estate.”

The affiliation with @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate offers the brokerage’s agents and clients access to benefits including increased national and international exposure for luxury properties, a global referral network, the brand’s technology platform, and exclusive marketing partnerships, including with Christie’s venerable auction house.

“Melissa has built a brokerage with a focus on culture, innovation and an unparalleled commitment to client service, and we are thrilled to partner with her to bring the @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate brands to Madison,” added Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate.

For more information, visit https://www.christiesrealestate.com/.