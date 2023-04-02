In this month’s edition of Great Spaces, we take a closer look at a unique property that seamlessly blends function with self-expression.

Property Highlights:

Location: Los Angeles, California

Listing Price: $1.725 million

Features: 1,800 square feet configured over three distinct levels, complete with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Wraparound timber deck providing 180-degree mountain and city views and surrounded by 0.25 acres of mature native gardens.

Built in 1982 by renowned LA architect William King, the Domestead property is a feat of architectural ingenuity that represents the way in which art and the natural world can seamlessly coexist.

The Domestead is a three-level home topped with a geodesic dome and connected by a winding circular staircase. Fifteen skylights pour natural light into the free-flowing space, unrestricted by conventional design criteria—with standout features including a redwood-framed kitchen, colorful mosaic paneling, outdoor shower and wood soaking tub overlooking the garden. Each room is intentionally constructed to convey feelings and moods aligned with the ecological and social aspects of the living, breathing space.

RISMedia spoke to the home’s listing agent, Molly Kelley of Nourmand & Associates, who shared what makes this space the ultimate artist’s retreat and how the market informed the home’s unique selling strategy.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Molly Kelley: Homes like Dome-stead don’t come up on the market every day. It is one of the best of the artistic gems that can be found scattered around Los Angeles. William King designed this home to be a one-of-a-kind architectural landmark, perched up on a hill with a view of the San Gabriel Mountains and Los Angeles. After being built in 1982 using massive and extremely solid bunker-like foundations, concrete piers and retaining walls, renovations took place in 2002, 2010 and 2014. The dome exterior is the ultimate selling point for this home. After climbing the spiral staircase to the top level of the home, the triangular windows and high ceilings beneath the dome give the interior a unique feel. On the interior of the dome, a previous owner matched the color of the paint to the color of the sky in order to enhance the main living space and add to the home’s indoor-outdoor living concept.

JM: Why does this property pose as the ultimate artist’s retreat?

MK: The home features several unique elements, including the exterior dome structure and triangular windows. The small details also elevate the home’s artistic appeal, and there are small spots throughout the property that can spark inspiration. For the person who enjoys journaling, seek solace in the secret skylit sleeping chamber that’s just behind a round purple door. The expansive outdoor garden with a wraparound deck boasting 180-degree views is ideal for meditation, while a moveable dining room is set on a track system designed to connect to the kitchen counter for additional workspace when needed. The outdoor area also includes a 250-square-foot canvas dome yurt positioned on a wood platform. The home has been circulated within the artistic community, which tends to gravitate toward the unique dome structure the most. Since 2000, the property has been a critical piece of LA’s contemporary art scene and has been widely published internationally. The space has also played host to many film and photo shoots.

JM: How does the topography of the area inform the unique natural elements of the home?

MK: The bottom level of the home was built into the hillside with sprayed concrete walls, exemplifying the natural elements of the home. The home also sits on two lots, and much of the outdoor space has been left wild, with low-water succulent, native and fruit tree gardens. Facing the garden, the home includes a bathroom that leads to an outdoor shower and wooden soaking tub.

JM: What unique social strategies did you use to market this property?

MK: The power of social media cannot be understated, especially for unique properties such as Domestead. The property is visually striking and really stands out compared to other architectural gems on the market right now. Social media requires strong photography and visuals, and we hired photographer Aurelia D’Amore to take several vignette photos to highlight the smaller details of Domestead, which were shared through our social channels.

JM: How would you describe the current state of the California luxury market, and in what ways has that affected your efforts in selling this property?

MK: It still feels like there’s high demand for unique homes in Los Angeles. Homes like the Dome are few and far between, and prospective buyers have responded extremely positively to its individual and creative nature.

For more information, please visit https://nourmand.com.