ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, today announced the four longtime, outstanding real estate professionals inducted into the ERA® Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The induction ceremony took place at the ERA brand’s Fuel 2023 International Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Established in 2013, the ERA Hall of Fame honors affiliated individuals and companies who have consistently earned high levels of recognition and made exceptional contributions to the culture and history of the ERA brand over the decades.

The ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes:

Joanne Breen, broker/owner, ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate Co., Newington, Connecticut, joined the ERA network in 1979. Currently, Joanne serves as broker associate for ERA Hart Sargis-Breen Real Estate.

Francois Gagnon, president, ERA Europe, joined the ERA network in the early 1980s.

The late H. Thayne Houston, principal broker, ERA Brokers Consolidated, St. George, Utah, joined the ERA network in 1984.

Jim Napier, president and principal broker, Napier Realtors ERA, Richmond, Virginia, joined the ERA network in 1990.

“This year’s ERA Hall of Fame inductees have played a significant role in helping to create the collaborative spirit and culture of the ERA network,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, ERA Real Estate. “Joanne, Francois, Thayne and Jim are all industry trailblazers, respected leaders and icons within Team ERA. They have taken the tools, learning resources and support from the ERA brand along with their entrepreneurial spirit to create successful businesses. Their induction into the ERA Hall of Fame is well-deserved and a tribute to their accomplishments, dedication and the impact they have made to shape the network and the industry. Congratulations to all of this year’s inductees!”

ERA Hall of Fame Inductees’ Reactions:

“I am humbled to be inducted into the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2022. As an ERA® affiliate for over 40 years, the brand has been a significant part of my life and really an extended family for me. The success and growth I’ve experienced could not have happened without the support of my fellow affiliates and the ERA brand.” – Joanne Breen

“The ERA® brand is unlike any other brand in the industry. I’m honored to be inducted into the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2022. ERA Europe is one of the fastest-growing residential real estate networks in Europe and I’m proud to have played a strong role in its success for over 30 years. The ERA brand’s collaboration and teamwork are second to none. Thank you for recognizing me and I look forward to all of our success to come.” – Francois Gagnon

“I have spent my career caring about the lives and livelihood of my affiliated sales associates and staff. Their success is what has driven me and our organization for over 60 years. I want to thank the ERA® brand for naming me into the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2022. I’m truly humbled by this honor.” – Jim Napier

Neil Water, CEO of ERA Brokers Consolidated, spoke in honor of H. Thayne Houston:

“It was an honor to associate with Thayne for over 30 years. I’m truly proud that he’s being inducted into the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2022. His contributions, passion, and positivity have played a major role in the success of ERA Brokers Consolidated and his example helped thousands of real estate professionals succeed in their careers. Thayne is the perfect Team ERA role model, always encouraging to Be Good, Be Kind, and Do Good.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.