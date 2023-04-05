NEREN (the New England Real Estate Network) announces its rebrand as PrimeMLS. The Multiple State Listing Service, founded in 1994, currently serves 12,000+ subscribers—including real estate agents and brokers in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. Its leaders believe that this new name best captures its mission “to remain a collaborative leader among MLSs,” according to its leaders.

“The word ‘prime’ has been part of our DNA for a long time,” said Chad Jacobson, CEO of PrimeMLS. “We have been the prime model of collaboration within the MLS industry for decades–home to more than two dozen local REALTOR® organizations. And now our name no longer ties us to a geographic location, but instead embodies our desire to be the best at what we do–and that’s taking care of our subscribers to help them succeed in their businesses,” he added.

A former broker-associate and technology leader at RE/MAX in Vermont before joining NEREN in 2015, Jacobson notes PrimeMLS is well-positioned for the future. “We are the ‘prime’ or first choice MLS for many of our members, and our goal is to be the ‘prime’ or best MLS in the country as measured by customer service, training, and support,” Jacobson added when describing his member-centric MLS.

Jim Bellville, 2023 president and PrimeMLS board member, added, “PrimeMLS delivers the most comprehensive, accurate, reliable and timely real estate data to its participant members and their agents to power their success.”

Bellville notes the growth of PrimeMLS “is a direct effect of having a staff that is on the cutting edge of the best and most robust real estate tools for our members while delivering world class customer service.”

With the MLS industry changing, Jacobson adds that PrimeMLS is embracing its new brand to find ways to serve its members better, which begins with unlocking geographic boundaries.

“Our new name PrimeMLS raises the bar, and we will live up to its promise by delivering pristine data in all of our markets along with the products and services our subscribers need to not only survive market shifts but help them thrive,” he said.

“Becoming PrimeMLS,” says Jacobson, started by asking, “What makes us prime?”

Jacobson explains that “prime” is a common real estate term: prime location, prime condition, prime property, prime value, prime construction, etc. “While prime conveys being the best, it also means ready for action and ready to lead. At its root, prime stands for a new beginning, as it comes from the Latin ‘prima’ hora or first hour and dates to Middle English (1150 to 1450). For all these reasons, PrimeMLS best describes our culture and who we are today,” he said.

For more information, visit https://primemls.com/.