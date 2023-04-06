REdistribute—a joint venture between Bright MLS and California Regional MLS—has announced that they’ve launched the “most accurate and current” real estate information database available in the country. REdistribute enables these businesses to innovate on cleaner, more timely data on a modern technological architecture to better serve consumers.

REdistribute aggregates and distributes data on behalf of participating MLS organizations and their broker participants, the company announced, and the data is sourced directly from the MLS community on a daily basis. Often, institutions involved in the mortgage, property technology and insurance industries source real estate listing, sales and property data from public records where data can lag several weeks or months from the time of the transaction to the time the property record is processed. In contrast, REdistribute pulls data from participating Multiple Listing Services where real estate agents must promptly update property listings for changes.

“REdistribute has disrupted the traditional real estate data collection and distribution model, while simultaneously bringing innovation to the property data market,” said Matt Casey, President and CEO of CRS Data. “We are excited to have the opportunity to evaluate the REdistribute solution as part of CRS Data’s overall growth strategy.”

REdistribute, the company announced, has harnessed the data directly from the participating brokers and MLS organizations. Recently, the company announced that BeachesMLS, REcolorado®, and Stellar MLS joined as partner investors. With REdistribute, the brokers and MLSs benefit from full transparency on how the data is being used, while simultaneously enabling housing related industries make better decisions to the benefit of consumers.

“REdistribute is the best resource for timely and accurate property listing data available in the country today,” said Amy Gorce, Acting CEO of REdistribute. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver more value to brokers and MLS organizations while also bringing value to institutional buyers of MLS data by offering the ability to license the data directly from the source.”

MLS listings hold the most desirable data available because data collection rules are enforced by the MLS, according to a release. Real estate agents contribute accurate details that enhance the ability to sell a property; they are motivated to keep the data precise, timely and unbiased. Licensing and access to REdistribute data is available now for many of the top markets in the country with coverage growing every day.

