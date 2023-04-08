In this month’s edition of Great Spaces, we’re showing off a two-story masterpiece that recently hit the market for $18.9 million.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

Location: Naples, Florida

Listing Price: $18.9 million

Features: 5,878-square-foot waterfront estate with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Fully furnished interiors, a private elevator, a new seawall ready for a homeowner to build a custom dock and three garage spaces with options for lifts.

The Dawn McKenna Group (DMG), the No. 1 team in Naples and Chicago for Coldwell Banker, recently unveiled this architectural wonder in the prestigious Aqualane Shores neighborhood. Located at 682 17th Avenue South, the newly constructed beachfront property is a true masterpiece—and a boat lover’s dream home.

The floor plan incorporates a double-height foyer that leads to the great room, with standout features including a paneled ceiling, custom cabinetry and a welcoming fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features handcrafted cabinetry, a grand center island, twin ovens, a spacious eating area and a butler’s pantry. The master ensuite bedroom on the first floor features pocket doors leading to the pool deck, a spa-like bath with a separate soaking tub and dual vanity sinks. The estate also presents the perfect opportunity for outdoor entertaining, complete with an infinity-edge pool, spa and sun deck, a summer kitchen with gas grill and wet bar, and a lower terrace with a natural gas fireplace among its luxurious amenities.

RISMedia spoke to Victoria Clarke-Payton, the home’s listing agent, who discussed the price-setting process for the property as well as the current state of Florida’s luxury market.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Victoria Clarke-Payton: The exterior architecture of this home makes it stand apart from typical homes in the area, but the interior design and layout is what makes this home a Great Space, as each element has been thoughtfully selected. The feel throughout the house is calming and tranquil due to the use of natural materials and light. The proportions of the living spaces as a whole give the home a sense of understated grandeur, yet each individual room exudes familiar and welcoming vibes.

JM: Given the property’s price tag, what types of interior design styles stand out and differentiate the space from other homes in the area?

VC-P: The design style that tends to stand out most in this price range is inspired bathroom design, making each space unique with custom design finishes. It creates an identity of its own. From utilizing various textures in tile to the color palette, hardware and accessories, every bathroom has a fresh look.

JM: Please describe your price-setting process for the property.

VC-P: Several factors played into the process, from recent home and land sales in the immediate area to what’s currently on the market for sale. This home is one of only three others within Aqualane Shores that has completed construction so far in late 2022 and early 2023. There are 11 other new properties currently in stages of development, but not ready for a homeowner to move into (at press time). Therefore, price also reflects our finished state and convenience for someone looking today.

JM: What kind of customized marketing strategy are you using to sell these types of properties?

VC-P: We like to throw an unveiling event with these unique homes, as it allows us to meet and thank the neighbors who have been patient with the construction process and many of the inconveniences that come with it. Plus, it gives them a first glimpse at the new kid on the block. Additionally, we use a variety of photographic formats, from standard still home shots from day to twilight photos, drone footage and branded videos with clips for social media. Public relations is another way we’re able to get the news out, and this is always a very successful tool in our marketing arsenal.

JM: How would you describe the current state of the luxury real estate market in Florida?

VC-P: The luxury market in Southwest Florida continues to be highly desirable. Even after Hurricane Ian significantly impacted our coastal areas, the outcome of this tragic event actually saw an even greater swing toward buyers wanting new or newer single-family homes. Buyers are looking for homes that are built to the latest flood elevations and building codes and are furnished and move-in ready. The challenge is that there are only a limited number of move-in ready properties on the market in these areas at this time.

JM: How do you build exposure and attract buyers for luxury properties like this?

VC-P: The Dawn McKenna Group has cultivated an extensive network over the years, with affiliates in many countries across the globe that we touch base with when a luxury home such as this one is ready to come to market. Having listed and sold many houses in the neighborhood, DMG is already an established name in Naples (especially in Aqualane Shores). We’re able to share information about homes with interested buyers through client recommendations combined with the use of print and social media platforms.

For more information, please visit https://dawnmckennagroup.com.