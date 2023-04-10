Harry Norman, REALTORS® hosted 150 of its agents and their top clients at Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) for an exclusive preview of the annual ADAC Spring Sample Sale. The event was held on Tuesday, March 21, the day before it opened to the public the following day.

“We pride ourselves on cultivating rich relationships and providing our agents the opportunity to attend unique events such as this one,” said Jenni Bonura, Harry Norman, REALTORS® president and CEO. “Our agents having this access to Atlanta’s premier design destination and being able to share that with their clients as a valuable resource, is a win-win for everyone.”

During the preview event guests were able to get a sneak peek at designer brands, high-end indoor and outdoor home furnishings, rugs, lighting, and accessories and make purchases at seasonal discounted pricing. The 17 participating showrooms included Ernest Gaspard & Associates, UpCountry Home, Sullivan Fine Rugs and Logan Gardens to name a few.

“We always look forward to the ADAC Sample Sale, and Harry Norman, REALTORS® adds to the fun and excitement. We enjoy meeting real estate agents from all over the metro area and learning about their upcoming projects,” said the UpCountry team. “This event gives them a chance to preview how our offerings can enhance their business, whether it’s staging a home for sale or shopping on behalf of a client for their new space. We hope UpCountry continues to be a resource for Atlanta’s booming real estate community!”

Guests joined both Harry Norman, REALTORS® and ADAC in the designer lounge for remarks, followed by a catered afternoon of champagne and canapes while they toured and shopped the sale throughout the campus. Luxe Interiors + Design Southeast was a partner of the event and gifted all attendees with a complimentary magazine subscription.

“When we partnered with Harry Norman, REALTORS® last fall on the first ever exclusive pre-Sample Sale experience, it was a huge success,” added Katie Miner, General Manager of ADAC. “Connecting home buyers to home design and décor while offering an exclusive moment to shop made us all agree the synergies are endless and we couldn’t wait to collaborate again. This year’s event was even bigger, and we look forward to more unique and creative ways to move the home and design industries forward together while giving access to Atlantans.”

For more information, visit https://www.harrynorman.com/.