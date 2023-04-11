When constructing or renovating a house, you may have to decide where to put the laundry room.

It will need access to electricity, water, drainage and ventilation. It’s easiest and cheapest to put the laundry room in a place where those features already exist.

The laundry room should be in an accessible location. You might want it on the main level near the kitchen or upstairs near the bedrooms.

A washer and dryer make a lot of noise. Don’t put your laundry room in a place where noise would interfere with other activities.

If you put the laundry room in the basement, you won’t have to worry about noise, but you might not hear when washer and dryer cycles have ended.

Think about your home’s design and your family’s needs. Decide what will work best for you.