The aging process, lifestyle changes, health problems and medications can cause your dietary needs to change as you get older.

Older adults tend to be less physically active and need fewer calories than younger people, but they do need the same amount of nutrients, if not more.

People generally lose muscle mass as they age. Eat plenty of protein to prevent muscle loss.

Get enough calcium and vitamin D to maintain strong bones.

Make sure that your diet includes enough vitamin B12, magnesium, potassium, iron and omega-3 fatty acids.

Seniors tend to feel less hungry and thirsty than younger adults. Be sure to consume enough food and water every day.

If you have any questions or concerns, consult your physician.