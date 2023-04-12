Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced that The Hatmaker Group in Galveston, Texas has joined the Weichert® national franchise system.

The company, now doing business as Weichert, Realtors® – The Hatmaker Group, becomes the 22nd Weichert franchised office in the state of Texas and the first in Galveston County.

Weichert, Realtors® – The Hatmaker Group is owned and operated by Michelle Hatmaker, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the real estate industry.

“We are thrilled to join the Weichert family and have the backing of a prominent national brand,” said Hatmaker. “The package of tools and technology that Weichert has to offer is quite impressive. They will certainly help our agents offer superior service to all their clients and be pivotal to our brokerage’s long-term growth.”

Hatmaker leads a team of eight agents at her Galveston-based brokerage. She’s served in prominent leadership roles at the regional, state, and national levels throughout her lengthy real estate career. She’s a former state director for the Texas REALTORS® and a national director for NAR. She also served on the Houston Association of REALTORS® Technology Advisory Group, MLS Advisory Group, and Risk Reduction Advisory Group, and on the board of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce. She currently serves on the Galveston Association of REALTORS® Political Action Committee.

“I am thrilled to welcome our new friends at Weichert, Realtors® – The Hatmaker Group and their clients to the Weichert family,” said Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. President Bill Scavone. “Their office shares our client-first philosophy and has a strong reputation for exceptional customer service.”

For more information, visit https://www.hatmakergroup.com/.