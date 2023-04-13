Above from L to R: Nichole Gubler, Kylee D’Eredita, Ernie “Big Ern” Becker and Denee’ Goebel. Photo Credit: Larry Laughter at Next Agent Up

Ernie Becker

Owner

United Real Estate | Queen City

Charlotte, North Carolina

https://www.UREQueenCity.com

Region served: Greater Charlotte

Years in real estate: 10

Number of offices: 2

Number of agents: 82

What attracted you to United Real Estate’s brokerage network and offerings, and why is it the best fit for you as an entrepreneur?

I’ve been in sales for 30-plus years, and reflecting back, I’ve not only wanted to serve my clients as a real estate professional, but also own something. When I saw United Real Estate’s 100% commission model, I viewed them as an early national disruptor compared to other national firms and traditional models. I like disruptors. I thought, “What are they trying to accomplish?” That was part of the initial attraction that drew me to United. Add in the top-down support, the technology and tools within their Bullseye™ platform and the open sharing of best practices; it all makes United a strong force in the marketplace. Today, the long-term vision pitched early on is becoming a reality. There’s something inspiring about seeing that vision come to fruition.

Can you talk more about the value that United Real Estate’s full-service, 100% commission transaction-fee model brings to you as a broker and your agents?

The 100% commission model allows us to make smart business decisions to help me and my business grow. Since we’re transaction-based, I must make sure every dollar is invested wisely and with purpose. We’re not taking 20% or 30% from our agents’ gross commissions; we’re taking a flat fee, so every dollar we reinvest must support our agents to ensure they can have successful careers. The value to the agent? It may seem like it’s all about the money, but it’s not. The biggest value that United brings to brokers and agents is its Bullseye™ platform. It’s a one-stop, single sign-on to access all the tools instantly. It frees up the agents’ time so they can focus on client growth and business development while living the life they want. The fact that United agents keep more of their hard-earned commission dollars is the gravy on top.

You have doubled your agent count and opened a second location this year. Why do you believe new and experienced agents are choosing United and your office?

As entrepreneurs, my wife Beth and I knew we needed to put the right people in place. I can’t do everything, so in the middle of last year, we decided to focus on recruiting and growth. We needed to start with a solid leadership team, so we hired Deneé Goebel, a well-respected and phenomenal broker. This move freed me up to do more with the agents, so we began a mentoring program to assist agents who needed help. Being a coach, sales trainer and educator, I developed a 12-week training program that gets agents to think about their business as a business. We’ve had some really good results with production since we launched it last year.

How do United and its network of brokers support your professional development and your business as a broker?

I found my development was most impacted by United’s open sharing of best practices. We have extremely talented and smart owners and operators, some of the brightest minds in the business. Everyone here believes in sharing and helping others and does not ask for anything in return. I’ve become close friends with several of the other owners and members of leadership. United’s President Rick Haase always says that we’re all stronger and better together. It has become our culture; our entire network lives that mindset. We collaborate, create new ideas, lift each other up, motivate and laugh together. It’s a major reason larger firms, teams and agents want to be under our umbrella.

What advice would you give to brokers in today’s market for recruiting and retention?

Give agents what they need, not only what they want. Agents say they want leads, tech platforms and a handhold. Instead, give them the tools and show them how to generate their own leads. Give them tech and show them how to use it to become more efficient. Give them support and mentorship and show them how to grow their business long term. Give them your time, your knowledge, so they don’t feel like a number. Build their confidence through coaching and show your dedication to their success.

