This month, Jordan Boyes—broker/owner of BOYES Group Realty, Inc. (a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®)—breaks down the trends that are motivating buyers to lay down roots in the province of Saskatchewan.

BOYES Group Realty, Inc.

Saskatoon, SK, Canada

Jordan Boyes

Broker/Owner

https://boyesgrouprealty.com

Tell us about your company.

We opened as a brokerage in 2015 and serve all of Saskatchewan, with 100 agents and three offices in Regina, Saskatoon and Battleford. We take pride in how collaborative we are, operating like one big team and not agents versus agents. We have a great training program, very competitive fee structures for our agents and great lead generation sources. We are well-versed in new developments and represent some of the city’s largest developers.

Please describe your leadership style.

I am very accessible to our agents, as is my staff. If someone has a question, it is rare that they have to wait more than 15 to 20 minutes to get an answer on anything. I am in the office every day by 5:30 a.m. and continuously strive to improve things for our agents so they can deliver the best service to their clients.

How would you describe your current housing market?

After two years of rising prices, prices have stabilized, with the average home price around $375,000 CAD ($275,872 USD). Inventory is at record lows, which is holding prices quite steady.

What types of properties do you sell, and which are most popular?

Most properties we sell are residential homes and condos, but we also have a farm and commercial division, as well as a property management company.

What home features or amenities are especially popular with your buyers?

Buyers are looking for a good, solid home in a safe area. Almost all of the locations we serve are within a five- to 10-minute drive of all amenities, which appeals to most buyers.

What are some of the most important trends in your market?

Inventory basically dictates everything. With the rising cost of building we have seen over the last few years, it has really helped the prices and demand for resale properties.

What are your biggest challenges/opportunities for growth?

In a slowing global market, helping agents obtain business and keep their confidence up is especially important. Also, we are struggling to find homes for some buyers given the current environment with low inventory.

Are you seeing much foreign investment? What advice do you have for buyers outside of your area?

We don’t see a lot of foreign buyers, but we have plenty of people coming here from British Columbia and Ontario. With very affordable properties and high rental income, investors tend to see a good return on investment.

What do you love most about living in Saskatchewan?

The people. We are still a relatively small community overall. The farming community is a large majority of our population, and everyone is very humble and friendly. The ease of getting around means we can be anywhere in our city in under 30 minutes—even with the worst traffic.

What value do you get from being a member of LeadingRE?

LeadingRE gives us great exposure to other markets and referral sources we wouldn’t have had otherwise. We have the opportunity to network with people around the world and learn what strategies have worked for them, as well as those that haven’t. It allows us to get our company and our city in front of a larger audience.

