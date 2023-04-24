United Real Estate (United) has announced the appointment of Steve Wagner to executive vice president–Agent Training, Education and Development (T.E.D.). Under his leadership and by leveraging his decades-long commitment to improving agent outcomes, United expects to become the standard-bearer for modern, technology-enabled T.E.D., the company said.

Wagner launched his real estate school and innovative, proprietary agent training programs, which now support over 4,400 agents in the company he co-founded, Virtual Properties Realty–United, now the largest residential brokerage in Atlanta and the State of Georgia. Wagner will continue as chief executive officer of VPR – United, which joined United’s national network in 2020.

“It’s exciting to be part of the national United training, education and development team and initiative,” said Wagner. “We have a tremendous opportunity to improve tens of thousands of affiliated agents’ careers and lives. We have built a modern training, education and development system for not only agent productivity but also agent motivation. We will give agents everything they need to succeed and keep them engaged so they stay in the business. We are now positioned to go beyond the transaction and commission moment to help our agents improve their overall financial, physical and mental health. We are deeply committed to doing just that.”

The company said all agent and broker training will be deployed globally through United University’s learning management system within the company’s proprietary technology platform, Bullseye Cloud. The Bullseye™ Agent Productivity Platform is a single hub for accessing education, marketing, productivity tools and all agent resources–on-demand from any device. These new offerings significantly strengthen United’s brokers’ and agents’ ability to outperform the adjusted market.

“Steve is the perfect fit for this position because of his growth mindset and passion. Since co-founding his company, he has been at the forefront of agent training and innovation and has achieved tremendous growth,” said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. “We are in a favorable position to make forward-looking investments to the benefit of our affiliated agents and brokers. This is a pivotal time when those who make smart investments will have disproportionate success versus those that do not.”

“Steve’s proactive approach to addressing training from the whole-agent perspective, instead of reacting only to what is needed now in the marketplace, aligns with our company’s strategic roadmap,” added Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate. “We are building programs and services to help agents mature and advance their careers, preparing them for all market cycles.”



