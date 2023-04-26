bridgeMLS, based in Berkeley, California, has announced it’s gone live with Restb.ai Advanced Tags technology, delivering the power to auto-populate listing input forms with the relevant information identified from the photos. When accessing the dynaConnections MLSconnect platform, bridgeMLS members can now benefit from the unique ability to automatically detect the room type/home space of all uploaded property images (e.g..bedroom, bathroom, etc.), leveraging 50+ RESO-standardized field classifications, the organization stated.

Furthermore, Restb.ai’s AI analyzes the photos to evaluate the presence of more than 100 RESO-standardized property features. Detected features are automatically presented to the bridgeMLS members for review, and then once confirmed, they are populated throughout the listing process in their corresponding fields.

With the full integration of this new Restb.ai solution, agent listing upload time is greatly reduced by pre-populating features, enriching the MLS data, and increasing the number of fields populated per listing for each new listing. Moreover, tagging and labeling each image will improve the user experience and streamline their workflow, while the property listings displayed on MLS, broker and agent websites will become more ADA compliant, they said.

“The potential benefits of Artificial Intelligence are huge–and we are just seeing the beginning of it. bridgeMLS is always in the forefront of Technology–always with our Participants/Subscribes in mind. Real estate AI must be applied to assist, to ease and simplify the complexities of the RE Transactions. Restb.ai is the beginning,” said DaVina Lara, CEO of bridgeMLS.

“Our goal is always to partner alongside our customers to provide technology solutions that meet their market’s specific needs. The Restb.ai integration is a great example of that commitment and we look forward to greater ease and access to accurate data for connectMLS users as a result,” said Tim Ford, dynaConnections CEO.

Lisa Larson, Restb.ai managing director, North America, said, “It’s been rewarding working with the entire bridgeMLS team on this rollout that will help thousands of their real estate agents and brokers leverage the power of AI to help increase their businesses by improving efficiencies and productivity. It’s exciting to see this level of leadership and innovation coming from our MLS partners.”

For more information, visit https://restb.ai/company/press-releases/restb-ai-mls-suite.